(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s home-building crisis is intensifying as builders say they’re suffering from record cancellations and a lack of orders.

In October, 22.2% of residential construction companies said they were affected by project cancellations, according to a survey by the Munich-based Ifo institute. That’s the highest level since records began in 1991, surpassing the previous high of 21.4% in September. Business expectations in the sector have also plunged to the lowest level on record.

“The outlook for residential construction remains gloomy,” Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo, said in a statement. “Companies are preparing for hard times.”

Incoming orders have cooled noticeably as high interest rates and rising material costs intensify uncertainty among developers. In October, 48.7% of building companies reported a lack or orders, up from 46.6% in September.

With no recovery in sight, the situation is becoming a threat for some construction firms, with one in ten companies already reporting financial difficulties, Wohlrabe said.

