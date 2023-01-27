(Bloomberg) -- Messer SE, the 125-year-old German industrial gas maker, is sounding out sovereign wealth funds to help finance a deal to buy full control of a joint venture with CVC Capital Partners, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Messer is exploring options such as bringing in minority investors to the family-owned group and has been gauging interest from firms including Singapore’s GIC Pte, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and EQT AB’s infrastructure arm, said the people, asking not to be identified because talks are private.

The gas company could use the fresh funds to purchase CVC’s stake in a joint venture, known as Messer Industries GmbH, that owns former Linde assets in North and South America, according to the people. The business may be valued at as much as €7 billion ($7.6 billion), some of the people said.

Messer and CVC agreed to create the joint venture in 2018 to buy assets being sold by Linde to secure antitrust approval for its $46 billion merger with Praxair Inc.

Bad Soden-based Messer’s operations have more than 11,000 employees globally and reported €3.5 billion of sales in 2021, according to its website. It is led by Chief Executive Officer Stefan Messer, who’s from the third generation of the family that’s owned the company since 1898.

Messer has an option to buy out CVC from March, which has triggered the group’s hunt to find funds to pursue a deal, the people said. As part of the original 2018 agreement, both sides agreed on a formula that determines the value of the JV, they said.

Talks with potential investors may not lead to a transaction, according to the people. CVC hasn’t decided whether it wants to sell and also has the option to pursue an IPO of the venture next year, they said.

While buying out the joint venture and bringing on an external investor could pave the way for an IPO of the group down the road, CEO Stefan Messer has repeatedly said he prefers to keep the family-owned company private.

Representatives for ADIA, CVC, GIC, EQT and Messer declined to comment.

If a deal is reached, it could mark the first signs of an improvement in German dealmaking. Mergers and acquisitions in the country are down almost 80% so far this year, after declining nearly a third in 2022, as firms struggle to raise financing amid the risk of a recession and the war in Ukraine.

Messer, which focuses on industrial, medical and specialty gases, competes with companies such as Air Liquide SA and Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

--With assistance from Jan-Henrik Förster, Kiel Porter and Elffie Chew.

