German Industrial Output Plunges Most in Almost Four Years

(Bloomberg) -- German industrial production resumed its decline in April as manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy suffer from rising global trade tension.

Output dropped 1.9% on the month, the most in four years. The drop was far more than the 0.5% decline economists expected.

The latest data contrast with a gain in factory orders reported on Thursday, which signaled some resilience. They come a day after the European Central bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows well into next year in response to the growing threat to confidence. President Mario Draghi also signaled policy makers won’t shy away from doing more if needed.

The industry figures showed almost every category posting declines in output in April, with a huge drop in capital goods production.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg.

To contact the reporter on this story: Piotr Skolimowski in Frankfurt at pskolimowski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.