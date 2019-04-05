(Bloomberg) -- German factory output rose in February amid a surge in construction, a rare respite from a barrage of bleak reports pointing to an industrial slump in Europe’s largest economy.

Production increased 0.7 percent, beating economist estimates for a 0.5 percent gain. Output was down 0.4 percent on the year. The euro edged higher after the report and was up 0.1 percent at 8:15 a.m. Frankfurt time

The Economy Ministry said mild weather contributed to the “good result,” cautioning that momentum in industry will remain soft amid weak orders and subdued sentiment.

The report comes after numbers on Thursday showed factory orders plunged the most in two years and the country’s leading research institutes slashed their 2019 growth forecast. Prospects are increasingly fragile, after strong domestic demand and a buoyant labor market saved the economy from a recession at the end of last year.

Germany’s export-dependent manufacturers are particularly exposed to rising trade tensions, a slowdown in China and uncertainties surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union. While there are some signs that demand in Asia may be starting to stabilize, the Bundesbank has all but given up on a quick recovery.

European Central Bank policy makers are pinning their hopes on a rebound in the euro area in the second half. They will meet on Wednesday for a fresh assessment of the region’s economic health. The ECB decided to shore up defenses last month by delaying rate increases beyond the end of this year and offering new funding to banks.

