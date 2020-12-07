(Bloomberg) -- German industrial production rose for a sixth month in October, highlighting the sector’s relative resilience to pandemic restrictions that have battered economies elsewhere.

Output increased 3.2%, twice as much as economists predicted, driven by investment goods. Rising orders, which have now surpassed pre-crisis levels, suggest manufacturing could sustain growth in the months ahead.

Europe’s largest economy has benefited from its strong industrial focus during the crisis as factories have adapted to health and safety rules and remained open during the latest lockdown. Countries with bigger services sectors have fared worse amid restrictions on tourism and hospitality to curb a surge in infections.

Even in Germany, the road to recovery remains long though, with curbs on activity reaching into 2021. The Bundesbank warned last month that the economy could stagnate or even shrink in the final three months of the year.

The Economy Ministry said industrial output reached 96% of the average of last year’s final quarter, but warned that developments continue to be uncertain in light of the pandemic and the partial lockdown.

The European Central Bank is poised to boost its emergency monetary stimulus this week to help support the regional economy until vaccines are widely rolled out and a recovery looks more robust.

