(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

German industrial production unexpectedly improved in August after two months of decline, a development that will do little to alleviate concerns about intensifying trade tensions and waning business confidence.

Output rose 0.3% from July, compared with economist estimates of a flat reading. The outlook for Europe’s largest economy remains uncertain, with production down 4% on the year and shrinking factory orders signaling that no real turning point is in sight.

The euro slightly extended its gain against the dollar after the report, and was up 0.1% to $1.0981 as of 8:04 a.m. Frankfurt time.

The numbers come on the heels of a report Monday that showed factory orders continuing to fall. The malaise has started to spread to other parts of the economy, raising the risk of a recession in Europe’s largest economy. Manufacturing, which accounts for some 23% of output, dropped an annual 4.9% in the second quarter.

The industrial-led downturn is dragging on the broader euro area as well, prompting another round of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank and pleas to the German government to deploy fiscal stimulus.

There’s been little in the way of good news for the region’s manufacturers.

The U.S. is set to levy import duties on billions of dollars of European products starting next week, and Chinese officials have signaled they’re increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by President Donald Trump. Meanwhile prospects of a Brexit deal have faded after talks stalled and European leaders cast doubt on reaching an agreement in time for the Oct. 31 deadline.

“Despite the recent slight revival, industry remains mired in a downturn,” the economy ministry said in a statement Tuesday. “Weakness in demand persists.”

Germany’s economy has had periods of volatile growth in the past and a technical recession -- two quarters of contraction -- isn’t unique. The risk is that all of the external pressure continues to mount, creating a deeper and more long-lasting slump.

A measure of investor confidence for Germany is at its lowest level in a decade, while German bond yields have fallen far below zero.

Economists predict growth of just 0.5% this year. That would be the weakest full-year expansion since 2013.

The ECB last month cut interest rates and announced it would restart bond purchases to help the euro zone. President Mario Draghi coupled that with a demand for government support. He said its “high time” for fiscal policy to play its part, and nations with space to act -- such as Germany -- should do so.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg and Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yuko Takeo in Frankfurt at ytakeo2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.