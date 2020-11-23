(Bloomberg) -- The German economy is taking only limited damage from renewed virus restrictions compared with other euro-area countries, thanks to solid growth in manufacturing.

IHS Markit’s monthly index of private-sector activity weakened in November, but stayed above the key 50 level to signal continued expansion. The reading is in contrast to France, where the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index plunged to 39.9.

The latest curbs aren’t as severe as those implemented during the first wave of the pandemic, and German industry is able to operate much as normal. Still, the hit to retail and services is proving a drag on the overall economy.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Germany, Europe’s largest economy, to stagnate this quarter, and the Bundesbank has said there’s a chance of another contraction. With partial lockdowns also in force in other countries, output in the euro area is projected to contract 1.7%.

In November, IHS Markit’s services gauge for Germany fell to 46.2 from 49.5 the previous month. The manufacturing measure was much stronger, slipping only marginally to 57.9 from 58.2.

