German industrial production fell more than expected in June, further aggravating the country’s manufacturing slump.

Output dropped 1.5%, driven by an even steeper decline in manufacturing. On the year, production was down the most in almost a decade.

Dwindling global demand and increasing trade tensions have hit German factories hard in recent months and forced industrial giants including Daimler and Continental to lower their profit outlook. Construction, which supported the economy last year, has also started to decline, damping prospects for a quick growth pickup.

The Bundesbank predicts the economy contracted in the second quarter, and receding confidence among companies and investors is feeding speculation that Germany may be headed for a recession. A first estimate for the April-June period will be released on Aug. 14.

“Industry remains mired in a downturn,” the Economy Ministry said. Factory orders increased in June, but the ministry cautioned that the sector hasn’t yet reached a turning point.

Germany’s weakness is damping momentum in the euro area. The European Central Bank is reviewing monetary stimulus measures including further cuts to interest rates and renewed quantitative easing to prop up the region’s economy.

