(Bloomberg) -- German manufacturers’ appetite to invest abroad remains weak amid fears of a sluggish economy and geopolitical risks, according to the latest poll by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The survey by the so-called DIHK showed that 30% of companies intend to increase spending outside the country — slightly down from last year — while the proportion planning to lower such outlays also rose. Cost cutting was the key motivation for overseas investment, rather than expansion.

Companies are more inclined to invest abroad than at home as the largest European economy is becoming “too expensive and complicated,” said Ilja Nothnagel, a DIHK board member.

The share of companies citing cost savings as the main driving factor to invest outside Germany climbed to 35%, highest since 2008.

“That is an alarming signal and shows that Germany needs to become more attractive as a manufacturing location,” Nothnagel said.

