(Bloomberg) -- German industrial output fell for a fourth month in September, highlighting the challenge that Europe’s largest economy faces in averting a recession.

Production declined 1.4% from August, led by the auto, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors, the statistics office said Tuesday. That was worse than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 0.1% drop.

Germany’s economy shrank 0.1% in the third quarter as households pulled back spending. Analysts predict a decline of the same magnitude in the final quarter of the year, producing a shallow recession, though growth may return next year as inflation retreats.

Manufacturers — which Germany relies on more than many peers for growth — are reeling from costly energy, higher global interest rates and a slowdown in China. Chemical company Lanxess AG proposed to slash its dividend on Monday, warning of lower-than-expected earnings.

Factory orders edged 0.2% higher in September, the statistics office said Monday, though the numbers came with a downward revision for the previous month and still left the figure for the third quarter as a whole lower than in the previous period.

