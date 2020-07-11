10h ago
German Infection Rate Rises Slightly While Death Rate Steady
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Germany’s coronavirus cases rose by 331 while the death rate held steady, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- Deaths increased by 6 to 9,063, a smaller increase than most days since the beginning of March. The death rate remained at 4.55% for the fourth day in a row.
- The reproduction factor -- or R value -- rose slightly to 0.80, according to the latest estimate by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s health body. The 95% confidence interval means the number is somewhere between 0.65 and 0.99, both under the key threshold of 1.0 which is seen as crucial to preventing a second wave of infections.
- The RKI also provides a seven-day R value, which is seen as being less influenced by fluctuations. The value was 0.90, up from 0.86 on Thursday.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.