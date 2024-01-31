(Bloomberg) -- German inflation slowed by more than expected at the start of 2024 — part of a broader retreat across the continent that will allow the European Central Bank to begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3.1% in January, the statistics office said Wednesday. That’s down from December’s 3.8% and below the 3.2% estimated by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Earlier Wednesday, France also reported a steeper-than-expected slowdown in inflation, to 3.4%. Spanish prices, on the other hand, surprised analysts by increasing more quickly. Data for the 20-nation euro zone are due Thursday, with a separate poll suggesting a moderation to 2.7% from 2.9%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We see inflation easing further in the coming months and to drop below 2% in the course of 2H24. In contrast, core inflation likely increased in January and will remain well above the headline reading throughout the year. This might keep hawkish German policymakers concerned about inflation persistence and cutting interest rates too early.”

—Martin Ademmer, economist. Click here for full REACT

ECB officials insist it’s too soon to declare victory over inflation, seeking assurance that price gains are on their way to 2% before making any move to loosen monetary policy.

Some, including Portugal’s Mario Centeno, reckon there’ll be enough information to make a decision by April, when markets are betting rate cuts will begin. President Christine Lagarde is among those arguing a move is more likely in June, after the results of first-quarter wage bargaining are clear.

Inflation is “absolutely moving in the right direction,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said late Tuesday, highlighting that core price pressures remain too high, energy costs are volatile and future wage growth is uncertain.

He reiterated the ECB’s official policy line that the current rate-cut debate is premature, without revealing a concrete preference for when to act.

The Bundesbank had expected a noticeable slowdown in German inflation in January after statistical effects boosted the rate at the end of last year.

Prices dropped 0.2% from the previous month. Sharp declines in costs for travel and clothing offset pressure from the return to full sales-tax rates on natural gas, district heating and food in restaurants, alongside an increase in the national carbon price.

Bloomberg Economics’ nowcast for February inflation in Germany points to a reading of 2.8%, taking the latest data into account.

