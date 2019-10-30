(Bloomberg) -- German inflation remained low in October, highlighting one of the biggest challenges Christine Lagarde will face as the European Central Bank’s new president.

Consumer prices rose 0.9% from a year earlier. While that’s slightly above economists’ estimates, it shows how massive ECB stimulus has so far failed to deliver inflation just under 2% -- either in Germany or the wider euro area.

Prospects for a quick improvement are slim. German unemployment resumed its rise in October as factories remained in a slump. Even though Europe’s largest economy probably succumbed to recession last quarter, the government has so far been reluctant to boost spending.

Lagarde joined a chorus of voices calling for fiscal stimulus on Wednesday, telling French radio RTL that countries like Germany and the Netherlands “haven’t really made the necessary effort.”

She starts her eight-year term on Friday as the ECB’s ability to bolster the economy further looks increasingly stretched. The September decision to restart quantitative easing faced stiff opposition from around a third of the Governing Council, and since then many policy makers have also signaled their reluctance to cut interest rates further below the current -0.5%.

A flash reading of inflation in the euro area is due on Thursday. Economists predict price growth slowed to 0.7%, the weakest in three years.

