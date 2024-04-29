(Bloomberg) -- German inflation accelerated for the first time since December, highlighting warnings by the European Central Bank that there’ll be bumps on the path back to the 2% target.

Price growth came in at 2.4% in April, while economists polled by Bloomberg had expected it to remain steady at 2.3%. Energy was a key driver of the uptick.

A similar dynamic was on display in Spain earlier Monday, with inflation quickening to 3.4% after the government continued to remove support that helped keep a lid on soaring energy costs. Irish price growth, meanwhile, dipped to 1.6% from 1.7%.

Data for the 20-nation euro zone, due Tuesday, are expected to show the headline figure unchanged at 2.4% for the first time this year — a forecasts that’s backed up by a Bloomberg Economics nowcast. But there’s likely to be another slowdown in underlying price gains that strip out volatile items like energy and food.

Encouraged by inflation’s retreat from a double-digit peak in 2022, ECB officials are preparing for a first reduction in borrowing costs in June. How much easing they’ll deliver this year is the subject of a lively debate, with few daring to give concrete predictions as the outlook remains uncertain.

“German headline inflation slightly increased in April on the back of higher energy costs and is likely to make another upward leap in the coming month due to base effects for transport prices. However, the general trend is pointing down.”

Policymakers are particularly focused on domestic services prices, where growth has remained stubborn in recent months. It’s driven strongly by wages, which have been rising at an elevated pace to compensate for rising living costs.

“Risks to the timely meeting of the inflation target persist,” said Fritzi Koehler-Geib, chief economist at German development bank KfW. “A decisive factor here is how weak productivity growth coupled with strong wage increases will drive overall economic price pressure.”

At the same time, higher incomes are a precondition for a fledgling economic recovery to take hold. In Germany, business exceptions have improved and activity is picking up, particularly in services, with signs building that a winter recession may have been avoided.

The withdrawal of aid measures across Europe is a key reason inflation may move broadly sideways for the rest of the year, with some fluctuation around the goal. In Germany, the end of a temporary tax cut on natural gas helped push up prices this month.

While its statistics office doesn’t publish a core inflation reading in the preliminary release, regional data suggest a decline to 2.9% from 3.2%, according to Bloomberg Economics.

It sees price gains quickening further in May, mainly because of base effects related to transport prices. A broader downward trend should nevertheless continue after the dissipation of the energy-price shock and healing of supply-chain problems.

