(Bloomberg) -- German inflation unexpectedly accelerated this month, following a trend already seen in France and Italy that will increase pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates even as a recession looms.

Consumer prices in Europe’s largest economy rose 11.6% from a year earlier -- far exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey whose median forecast was 10.9%. Comparable rates were last recorded in the early 1950s in West Germany.

Inflation in Italy, meanwhile, surged to 12.8% -- way ahead of all estimates. France surpassed expectations, too, with a 7.1% advance. Spain was the only major euro-area nation to see price pressures ease. Data for the 19-nation bloc are due Monday.

The figures are likely to feed the ECB’s enthusiasm to confront inflation that’s five times its 2% target. Officials on Thursday doubled their main rate to 1.5%, the highest in more than a decade. But with Europe at risk of a recession, the ECB dropped an earlier reference to rate increases continuing for “several meetings,” saying simply it expect borrowing costs to be raised “further.”

Market Bets

Money markets pared wagers on monetary tightening after the decision, even as President Christine Lagarde told journalists that there’s still “ground to cover.”

Traders reversed some of those trades on Friday following the inflation data and comments from ECB officials, betting the central bank’s key rate will peak at around 2.85% in 2023, up from about 2.65% at Thursday’s close.

Several ECB rate setters spoke out in favor of more forceful action when policymakers gather for a final time this year to decide on borrowing costs in December. Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus, for one, said the ECB’s next move must be “substantial,” though France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there’s no obligation to maintain the 75 basis-point increases delivered at the last two meetings.

The ECB may take encouragement from Germany unexpectedly avoiding an economic contraction in the third quarter. But while that should keep the euro zone as a whole growing during that same period, a downturn driven by inflation and the energy crisis looks all but inevitable this winter.

Volkswagen is struggling with cost pressures due to supply-chain problems and has fallen short of profit expectations, predicting deliveries this year will stagnate instead of growing by 10%. Covestro AG, a maker of polymers and high-performance plastics, cut its guidance this week after higher energy costs and weak orders sent income tumbling.

The Bundesbank sees German output shrinking “considerably” this winter, and ECB President Christine Lagarde has said the Governing Council isn’t oblivious to the risk of a slump in the wider euro zone.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg, Harumi Ichikura and Alexander Weber.

(Adds markets in sixth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.