(Bloomberg) -- German investor confidence slipped to its lowest level since 2012 as a standoff on trade between the U.S. and many of the world’s major economies cast a cloud over the latest improvement in economic data.

The ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim said on Tuesday that its index of investor expectations fell to minus 24.7 in July from minus 16.1 in June, marking the fifth monthly decline this year. Economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted a drop to minus 18.9. The negative reading means that more of those investors surveyed saw a worsening of the outlook than forecast an improvement.

The downbeat assessment comes after more recent economic data from Germany suggested the economy is beginning to stabilize, with factory orders, industrial output, and service-sector activity all improving. However, there’s no ignoring the threats to the outlook, particularly the ramping up in protectionism that took another major step last week, when U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports came into force and China immediately retaliated.

“Fears over an escalation of the international trade war with the U.S. have dampened the economic outlook,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. Positive news “have been greatly overshadowed by the anticipated negative effects on foreign trade.”

ZEW’s gauge of current conditions slipped to 72.4 from 80.6. A measure of expectations for the euro area dropped to minus 18.7 from minus 12.6.

Trade Risks

The International Monetary Fund warned last week that risks to Germany’s economic outlook are tilted to the downside, citing rising protectionist trends and geopolitical uncertainty. It predicts growth of 2.2 percent this year, down from 2.5 percent in 2017.

The Bundesbank is counting on the domestic economy to drive growth in the coming months. It sees private consumption as a main pillar of Germany’s continued upswing, reflecting rising employment and strong wage increases. Export growth is forecast to be less strong going forward.

German automakers are particularly vulnerable to increased trade protectionism. Executives from Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG have lobbied the Trump administration to refrain from slapping import tariffs on European cars, a step they argue would cause irreparable damage to business.

“The assessment of the German economy, has been on a roller-coaster ride, moving from overly cheerful and optimistic to almost depressive and pessimistic on the back of disappointing soft and hard data,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-Diba in Frankfurt. “The truth is somewhere in the middle. The economy is nowhere near falling off a cliff. Instead, it seems to be in a transition period toward growth normalization.”

(Updates with comment from economist in final paragraph.)

--With assistance from Andre Tartar and Kristian Siedenburg.

To contact the reporter on this story: Carolynn Look in Frankfurt at clook4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Kevin Costelloe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.