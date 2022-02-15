(Bloomberg) --

Investor confidence in Germany’s economic recovery improved further as the country edges closer to loosening its coronavirus restrictions.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations rose to 54.3 in February from 51.7 the previous month. An index of current conditions also increased.

“The economic outlook for Germany continues to improve in February despite growing economic and political uncertainties,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “Financial market experts expect an easing of pandemic-related restrictions and an economic recovery in the first half of 2022.”

Germany’s economy started the year on a weak footing. Services are reeling from record Covid-19 infections, manufacturing firms are held back by shortages of parts and raw materials, and a standoff with Russia over Ukraine has added pressure on energy costs.

The pandemic’s omicron wave has since shown signs of peaking, with the number of patients in intensive-care facilities less than half the level of early December. That’s prompted calls to ease some restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said initial steps could be taken as soon as this week.

Recent business surveys also indicated that manufacturing bottlenecks are starting to ease. If confirmed, a high order backlog, as well as strong household finances, could fuel a strong rebound in the coming months.

The conflict at the Ukrainian border presents a key risk, as any further escalation threatens to hurt natural gas supplies and increase costs for firms and consumers already suffering from the fastest inflation in decades.

Russia announced on Tuesday that it’s pulling back some troops. Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as a result.

