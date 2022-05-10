(Bloomberg) -- Investor confidence in Germany’s pandemic rebound improved but remained deeply negative as the war in Ukraine darkens the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations rose to -34.3 in May from -41 the previous month, defying expectations for a third straight deterioration. An index of current conditions worsened.

The outlook is “slightly less pessimistic,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “The experts still assume that it will continue to deteriorate, but at a lower pace than expected before.”

Germany’s economy is feeling the effects of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion -- not least because of its high dependence on Russian energy imports. The government in Berlin is rushing to reduce that reliance by finding alternative suppliers of oil and natural gas, while trying to cushion the burden of higher costs for households and businesses.

For now, pent-up demand following months of Covid-19 restrictions is supporting the services sector as consumers travel and return to restaurants. Factories, meanwhile, are being confronted with new virus measures in China that are straining supply chains and triggering new shortages.

Any disruption to gas flows from Russia remains a key risk for Germany’s economy. Analysts have warned that such a scenario would result in a recession, though estimates over the severity have differed.

