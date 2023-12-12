(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s investor outlook unexpectedly improved for a fifth month, signaling hope that Europe’s biggest economy may be stabilizing as inflation retreats.

An expectations index by the ZEW institute rose to 12.8 in December from 9.8 in November — defying economists’ prediction for a drop. A measure of current conditions also increased.

“Despite the current budget crisis, the assessment of the situation and economic expectations for Germany have once again increased slightly,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. “That’s helped by the fact that the proportion of respondents who expect the ECB to cut rates in the medium term has doubled.”

After a record tightening cylce, the European Central Bank is probably done raising interest rates, with investors instead focusing on when policymakers will start lowering them. President Christine Lagarde is likely to be quizzed on the prospect of a cut as soon as March when she speaks Thursday after her institution’s final meeting of the year.

The economic situation is less encouraging: Germany is almost certainly in its first recession since the pandemic. Economists anticipate that a third-quarter contraction will be followed by another in the current period. The Bundesbank has said output will only start to expand next year as household incomes recover and things look better in the important manufacturing sector.

The latter had a bad start to the fourth quarter, with industrial production falling for a fifth month in October. Manufacturers — Germany’s economic backbone — are particularly affected by expensive energy, higher interest rates and weak global demand.

The weakness has also begun to spill over into the labor market, which has so far surprised with its resilience in a period of monetary tightening. In November, the unemployment rate soared to the highest since 2021.

The mess over Germany’s budget isn’t helping the situation. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top officials in his governing coalition are attempting to seal an agreement on a revised plan for 2024 after a decision by the country’s top court a month ago upended the government’s decades-old practice of using the special pots to fund investments.

