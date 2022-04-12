(Bloomberg) -- Confidence in Germany’s economic recovery slid for a second month as investors worry that price spikes driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine will dampen output.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations dropped to -41 in April from -39.3 the previous month, hitting the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in 2020. An index of current conditions also worsened.

“The experts are pessimistic about the current economic situation and assume that it will continue to deteriorate,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “The decline in inflation expectations, which cuts the previous month’s considerable increase by about half, gives some cause for hope. However, the prospect of stagflation over the next six months remains.”

Germany’s industry-heavy economy faces considerable hurdles after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices higher while disrupting supply chains that had already been suffering from pandemic-related snarls. Inflation reached 7.6% in the first full month of the war -- the highest level since records began after reunification in the early 1990s.

Companies are seen as particularly vulnerable because of Germany’s strong reliance on Russian imports of natural gas, which the government wants to reduce. The ruling coalition last week agreed on a financial-aid package for suffering businesses that includes loans, loan guarantees and capital injections, and is meant to help energy firms in particular.

With prices likely to push even higher in the coming months, European Central Bank officials meet to update policy this week, offering another opportunity to discuss how quickly to remove stimulus and make way for interest-rate hikes. Recent remarks suggest officials are increasingly aligned on the need to raise borrowing costs.

