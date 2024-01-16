(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s investor outlook unexpectedly improved for a sixth month, fueled by hopes that monetary easing will help Europe’s biggest economy rebound from a contraction at the end of last year.

An expectations index by the ZEW institute rose to 15.2 in January from 12.8 the previous month — defying analyst predictions for a drop, data showed Tuesday. A measure of current conditions inched down.

“More than half of those surveyed assume that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in the first half of the year,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said, adding that December’s uptick in inflation hadn’t altered those expectations.

The slow improvement in sentiment suggests a mild rebound in activity is possible following Germany’s first annual downturn since the pandemic. Manufacturing, though, remains stuck in a rut — plagued by the aftermath of the energy crisis and weak global demand.

The ECB held rates steady at its last two meetings as inflation slowed strongly. Policymakers have still pushed back against market bets on a first reduction in borrowing costs in April, suggesting that the middle of the year would be more realistic.

The Bundesbank predicts Germany’s gross domestic product will rise by just 0.4% this year. Analysts at Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank see output continuing to shrink, following a 0.3% contraction in 2023.

While the probability of another quarterly contraction in the three months through March has diminished somewhat recently, it remains high, the Macroeconomic Policy Institute said Tuesday. The BDI industry lobby, meanwhile, warned that the nation is falling further behind.

Adding to the economic headwinds, Germany is beset by rail strikes and protests by farmers angry about the removal of subsidies — a consequence of budget restructuring in Berlin following a shock court ruling in November.

Former International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Kenneth Rogoff, now a professor at Harvard University, isn’t convinced the government in Berlin is up to the challenge.

“Germany was the sick man of Europe when I was at the IMF” in the early 2000s, he told Bloomberg TV in Davos on Tuesday. “Then they reinvented themselves with the reforms that they did that made it a little easier to fire workers and things like that. And then they’ve undone everything.”

Europe’s biggest economy has “gone to a much more French-style model and they’re getting French-style growth rates,” he said. “I’m a believer in Germany, that East Germany was successful under the Russians, the most successful of the Soviet bloc. They will reinvent themselves, but it’s not happening in the current administration.”

