(Bloomberg) -- Confidence in the German economy improved a little, while remaining depressed, as fewer investors predict the outlook will deteriorate further in the face of record inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations rose to -28 in June from -34.3 in May, slightly short of economists’ estimates. An index of current conditions also gained.

“The economy is still exposed to numerous risks, such as the effects of the sanctions against Russia, the unclear pandemic situation in China and the gradual change of course in monetary policy,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “Although expectations have improved, they are still deep in negative territory.”

The pandemic rebound in Europe’s top economy is being damped by soaring prices and renewed supply-chain disruptions from Covid-19 restrictions in China that are hampering manufacturers. Meanwhile, a spike in energy costs -- exacerbated by a reliance on Russia for natural gas supplies -- continues to raise costs for households and businesses.

Despite government efforts to cushion the impact of elevated inflation, the Bundesbank sees price growth averaging 7.1% in 2022, with the economy expanding by just 1.9%.

Inflation pressure isn’t limited to Germany: the European Central Bank has responded to a continent-wide upsurge in prices by committing to a first increase in interest rates in a decade next month, with more to follow.

