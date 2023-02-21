(Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment in Germany’s economy improved for a fifth month as inflation gradually eases and fears of a deep recession recede.

The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations rose to 28.1 in February — the highest since before Russia invaded Ukraine — from 16.9 the previous month. That’s much more than the median estimate of 23 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“The increase in expectations can be traced back to higher profit expectations in the energy- and export-oriented sectors as well as the consumer-related parts of the economy,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said Tuesday in a statement. “Expectations for long-term interest rates are also rising and the banking sector indicator has reached its highest level since 2004.”

Confidence in Europe’s largest economy has improved from historically low levels as an unusually mild winter helped avoid the worst of the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Inflation however, remains a concern for consumers and businesses and a monthly Bundesbank report said the economy may shrink slightly in 2023.

