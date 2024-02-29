(Bloomberg) -- Joblessness in Germany rose by 11,000 in February — more than double the 5,000 predicted by analysts. The unemployment rate held at 5.9%, its highest level in over two years. The labor market’s resilience has been one of the few pluses for Europe’s biggest economy, which might be in a winter recession.

