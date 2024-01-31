(Bloomberg) -- German unemployment unexpectedly decreased in January, pointing to resilience in the labor market even after the economy contracted in the fourth quarter.

Joblessness fell by 2,000 in the first month of 2024, compared with an expected gain of 11,000 in a Bloomberg survey. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8% for the fourth consecutive month, the Federal Labor Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The labor market is stable at the start of the year despite the ongoing economic weakness,” agency chief Andrea Nahles said.

The data underscore the strength of Germany’s labor market at a time of sustained economic weakness. Output shrank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, and a business expectation gauge last week pointed to enduring difficulties.

Many companies are struggling to fill their ranks, which is reflected in long vacancy periods and is making them reluctant to cut staff. While the labor agency doesn’t see a general lack of staff or skilled employees, it identifies “clear tensions and bottlenecks” in some professions.

“The shortage of skilled workers and reducing long-term unemployment remain major challenges for 2024,” according to KfW Group Chief Economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib. In the fourth quarter “39% of companies still felt that their business activities were hampered by a lack of skilled workers, and this proportion will rise again over the course of the year if the economy recovers.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg and Mark Schroers.

(Updates with economist comment in last paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.