(Bloomberg) -- German real estate company Branicks will try to push back more than €400 million ($436 million) of debt coming due this year as the company faces liquidity pressures amid a downturn in the property market.

Branicks, formerly known as DIC Asset, is already in negotiations to extend the term of its €200 million outstanding bridge financing, according to a statement Monday. It will look to temporarily suspend certain lending conditions and imminent payment obligations, it said.

Like peers in the sector, Branicks, which specializes in office and logistics real estate, has faced a dramatic deal slowdown and pressure on property valuations following the increase in central bank interest rates. Other landlords, such as Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate, are also negotiating with creditors over upcoming maturities.

As well as the bridge loan, the company will invite holders of its €225 million promissory notes to enter into discussions to push back these maturity payments, it said. The management board will propose no dividend payment for 2023, and the firm is reviewing and pursuing additional measures to strengthen liquidity, according to the statement.

“Given the longer-than-expected stagnation in the transaction market, the Management Board is being forced to take action to stabilize the Group’s liquidity position,” the company said in the statement.

With liquidity dwindling and payments looming this year, the price of Branicks’ high-yield notes due 2026 has plunged to levels considered distressed. The €400 million of notes were indicated at around 42.6 cents on the euro on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Branicks reported unaudited year-end figures in the statement, including notarized sales volumes of €285 million in 2023, shy of the €300 to €600 million previously guided by the company. Funds from operations were at around €50 million, at the lower end of the expected range of €50 to €55 million.

The company has already extended the term of its bridge loan, originally taken to finance its acquisition of VIB Vermögen AG, last year.

Branicks is split into two divisions, with one real estate portfolio held for the company’s own account and the other managed on behalf of international institutional investors.

