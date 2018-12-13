(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s parliament called on the U.K. to accept the European Union’s non-negotiable exit deal, backing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s stance hours before EU leaders meet embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Any hope that rejection of the agreement will lead to its renegotiation will necessarily turn out to be illusory,” according to a resolution presented by Merkel’s government, which passed the lower house on the strength of her ruling coalition’s votes. “It must be clear to all that the delicately balanced package can’t be unraveled.”

The message by lawmakers in Berlin seeks to prod their British colleagues to back the accord and avoid a disorderly Brexit. Even so, several speakers during the debate on Thursday expressed skepticism that May would muster a majority in the House of Commons.

The measure also puts the weight of much of Germany’s political establishment behind the EU’s uncompromising stance toward renegotiation, which the resolution explicitly endorsed. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told lawmakers that while the EU might consider “clarifications” on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the full accord’s substance can’t be renegotiated.

“The next steps are ratification by the European Parliament and the British Parliament,” according to the resolution. “No exit agreement that’s better or more fair to both sides will be on offer.”

The measure reflects disillusionment and exasperation with the U.K. among German business leaders and policy makers, who have expressed regret at every turn about Britain’s decision to leave the union while insisting it can’t have the EU’s full benefits if it doesn’t share its obligations.

“There will only be losers,” coalition lawmakers said in the resolution, which backed a free-trade agreement with the EU to keep business ties “as close as possible.” At the same time, “the European Union’s door to the U.K. must remain open in the future.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Tony Czuczka in Berlin at aczuczka@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Alan Crawford

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.