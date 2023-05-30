(Bloomberg) -- Hanno Berger, a German lawyer dubbed the “mastermind” of Cum-Ex, received a second conviction for his part in a tax scandal that’s robbed billions of euros from government coffers and embroiled some of Wall Street’s biggest names.

Berger, 72, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison by a Wiesbaden court on Tuesday. Berger has been on trial for his role in Cum-Ex deals that allegedly caused a tax loss of €113 million ($121 million).

Frankfurt prosecutors, who brought the charges, had asked the court for a prison term of 10 years and six months. Berger has vigorously rejected any wrongdoing and sought an acquittal.

Once Germany’s most profitable tax attorney, Berger fled in 2012 when his Frankfurt law firm was raided as part of the probe. After more than nine years in Switzerland, he was extradited early last year.

