Strict lockdowns dealt a blow to German private consumption at the start of the year and sent the economy tumbling -- a trend that has since reversed with confidence in the outlook gradually improving.

Household spending slumped 5.4% in the first quarter, with trade also weighing on the economy. Total output fell 1.8%, more than the 1.7% drop initially reported.

German authorities have started to loosen curbs on economic activity, gradually allowing shops and restaurants to reopen after the nation’s vaccination campaign picked up speed and infection rates fell. About 40% of the population has now received at least one shot.

Fueled by large amounts of household savings and pent-up demand, the economy is set to rebound strongly in the coming quarters. The International Monetary Fund last week said it expects output to return to pre-crisis size early next year. The Bundesbank is more optimistic and predicts it could already happen at the end of 2021.

But there are still some risks that could derail the recovery. New variants of the virus could force the government to impose new restrictions, and many businesses are suffering from supply-chain constraints for which there is no end in sight.

The Ifo Institute will release its latest indicator of German business confidence at 10 a.m. Munich time.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.