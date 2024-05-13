(Bloomberg) -- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser denounced the apparent desecration of the grave of Wolfgang Schaeuble as a “disgusting crime” and called for the perpetrators to be punished.

Schaeuble, a former leader of the Christian Democrats and a finance minister under Angela Merkel, died in late December at the age of 81.

An investigation has been launched after municipal workers on Monday discovered excavated earth at his grave in Offenburg in south-western Germany, according to a police statement.

An initial examination of the site showed that a funnel-shaped hole about 1.2 meters (4 feet) deep had been dug into the grave but did not reach the coffin.

“With his family, we continue to mourn this great personality and impressive individual,” Faeser was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

“Anyone who thinks they can defile and damage this memory is committing a despicable crime that must be severely prosecuted,” she added.

