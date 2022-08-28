(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned despite uncertainty over supplies through a key pipeline from Russia, according to Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“Companies will then be able to withdraw the gas in the storage facilities as planned over the winter in order to also supply industry and households,” Der Spiegel magazine quoted Habeck as saying in an interview published Sunday.

Germany is racing to fill gas storage in time for winter after Russia drastically cut flows through the key Nord Stream pipeline, driving up prices and exacerbating Europe’s worst energy crisis in decades. The ruling coalition in Berlin has mandated that facilities be 85% full by October and 95% by November.

According to the Federal Network Agency’s latest report, storage was 81.3% full as of Friday, with flows through Nord Stream at about 20% of capacity.

The October target will already be met early next month, Spiegel reported, citing an economy ministry paper.

Gazprom PJSC announced this month it will stop delivering gas to Europe through Nord Stream for three days starting Wednesday.

