(Bloomberg) --

Germany will probably be able to start mass vaccinations against the coronavirus by summer, T-Online cited Health Minister Jens Spahn as saying in an interview.

The country should conclude most of its immunization efforts by the fall if as many people as possible opt for vaccinations, he said, according to the news website. Germany will probably get 11 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE by the end of March, Spahn told T-Online.

T-Online said Spahn also sees vaccinations from the following companies being approved by medical authorities by mid-year:

Moderna Inc.

CureVac NV

AstraZeneca Plc

Johnson & Johnson

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.