(Bloomberg) -- The German government has come under pressure to reveal details of a conversation between the then-chief executive officer of Wirecard AG and a top finance ministry official seven months before it opened insolvency proceedings.

Wirecard’s CEO at the time, Markus Braun, and a deputy finance minister, Joerg Kukies, held a discussion on Nov. 5, a ministry spokesman told reporters on Monday at a regular government press conference.

“The government is working intensively on a comprehensive clarification pertaining to the events surrounding Wirecard,” Christoph Kuhn said. Lawmakers were informed about the “the substance of a discussion” between the two on Friday, he said.

Kuhn was asked why the contents of the discussion had been classified. The ministry had told opposition lawmakers that it would not divulge the details of the conversation between the Wirecard executive and the high-level government official, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Wirecard’s collapse has dealt a blow to Germany’s reputation as a bulwark of financial stability and opened questions about slack oversight in Europe’s largest economy. The country’s top financial watchdog, BaFin, is scrambling to uncover the extent of deception at the company as it faces questions over how the failure could have taken place under its nose.

Kukies, whose ministry oversees Bafin, has said the government will move quickly to overhaul its regulation of financial companies.

