German New Coronavirus Cases Decline as Infection Rate Drops
Germany recorded a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and the infection rate dropped further below the key threshold of 1.0.
- There were 272 new cases in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 180,600, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 342 infections the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the outbreak in late March.
- Fatalities increased by 26 to 8,309. The daily death toll has remained below 100 for almost two weeks.
- The reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, dropped to 0.83 on Monday from 0.94 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute.
- The RKI also provides a 7-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 0.84 on Monday, down from 0.93 the previous day.
- NOTE: The reproduction factor represents how many additional people become infected by a single positive case. The government is trying to keep the figure below 1.0 to prevent exponential growth in the number of cases.
