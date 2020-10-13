(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coronavirus cases increased at the fastest pace since the height of the pandemic in early April, in another sign of how Europe is struggling to keep the resurgent pandemic in check.

The country registered 6,541 new infections in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, taking the total to 332,850, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest daily increase since April 3 and only slightly below the peak levels of almost 7,000 registered in spring this year.

There were 19 new fatalities, lifting the overall number of deaths to 9,640.

The jump in infections comes after Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday warned that Germany faces a crucial moment that can determine whether it regains or loses control of the pandemic. She will meet the premiers of the country’s 16 states on Wednesday to decide on new measures such as testing in nursing homes and isolating travelers from high-risk areas.

Cases in Europe’s largest economy have ticked up since August, similar to trends across the region. Initially, returning vacationers sparked increased infections, but now family and work gatherings are fueling flare-ups particularly in major cities including the capital Berlin.

The country’s reproduction factor -- the average number of people infected by one person with the virus -- inched lower to 1.29 on Monday from 1.40 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the RKI public health institute. A reading above 1.0 indicates that the disease is spreading.

