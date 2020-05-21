(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s new coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 and the number of new fatalities remained under 100, as the country’s infection rate stayed below the key threshold of 1.0.

There were 695 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 178,473, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s down from 1,227 on Wednesday and below the three-day average of about 2,700 a month ago

Fatalities increased by less than 100 for a week, rising by 63 to 8,144

The reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, rose to 0.88 on Wednesday from 0.86 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute

The RKI also provides a 7-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 0.87% on Tuesday, up from 0.81% the previous day

The R-0 figure reflects the number of additional cases generated by one infected person. Authorities consider it important to keep the number below 1.0 to prevent exponential growth that could overwhelm the health system

