(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Social Democrats under chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz signaled progress in talks with the Green party on forming a coalition government, while Angela Merkel’s bloc and the Free Democrats kept the door open for a conservative alliance.

“The SPD is ready to start talks about a three-way coalition,” SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil told reporters after the Social Democrats held separate exploratory talks with the two smaller parties on Sunday on an alliance that would make Scholz the next chancellor.

Greens co-leader Robert Habeck expressed optimism that the SPD is “ready for a fresh start” after eight straight years as junior partner under Merkel, who didn’t seek another term in Germany’s election on Sept. 26.

Scholz wants to begin negotiations quickly to form a three-party coalition led by him as European partners are eager to see a stable government in Germany as Merkel departs after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.

A traffic-light coalition, named after the banner colors of the three parties, has never been tried at the national level and presents a difficult choice for the pro-business Free Democrats. They campaigned on an economic platform that differs sharply from the center-left SPD and Greens, who are seeking more state control in transforming Germany’s industrial base.

For formal coalition talks to start, the three parties would need to bridge contrasting positions particularly on climate and finances.

“Of course its obvious that our positions are far apart on important issues”, FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing said after meeting with SPD leaders. While his party wants to create a coalition that reforms Germany, there are clearly “hurdles” toward an SPD-led government, he said.

On Tuesday, the Christian Democratic-led conservative bloc will hold talks with the Greens to test the ground for a partnership that could still make the CDU/CSU’s embattled leader Armin Laschet Germany’s next chancellor.

After talks with the Free Democrats on Sunday, the CDU renewed its offer for an alliance with the FDP and the Greens. While the Free Democrats see few policy hurdles for tying up with the conservatives, the Greens said they will decide on the next steps after talks with the CDU/CSU on Tuesday.

Scholz is well-placed to succeed Merkel after his SPD narrowly defeated Laschet’s CDU/CSU bloc in the election.

In a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll published Friday, almost 60% said the SPD-led three-way combination would be good for Germany and 24% said the same for one led by the CDU/CSU.

Laschet is facing increasing pressure after support for the conservatives plunged below 30% for the first time in post-World War II Germany. Party officials are publicly calling for his resignation.

