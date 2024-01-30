(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors provisionally seized nearly 50,000 Bitcoin worth about $2.1 billion as part of an investigation into what they see as an illegal file-sharing platform.

It’s the largest amount of Bitcoin ever secured by law enforcement in Germany, Saxony prosecutors said Tuesday. Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation supported the investigation.

The two suspects in the probe allegedly acquired the Bitcoin with the profits of a German file-sharing portal that operated until 2013. One of them transferred the token to a wallet owned by Germany’s federal police, prosecutors said.

The largest digital asset is on course to advance for a fifth straight month in what would be Bitcoin’s longest such winning streak since a pandemic-era rally oiled by easy money.

