(Bloomberg) -- German power prices plunged to their lowest level in almost four months as output from the nation’s wind turbines is expected to surge next week.

The week-ahead contract slumped by more than 20% from Monday to trade at €67.75 per megawatt-hour via brokers. Output is seen peaking at 48,502 megawatts on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Bloomberg model.

Europe’s biggest renewable energy market is showing no signs of slowing down. Swedish utility Vattenfall AB said on Thursday it is planning further investments in the nation’s offshore wind industry. The European Union also announced plans this week to enable the expansion to continue, amid increasing competition from China.

However, before the surge to near record levels next week, output is set to almost grind to a halt on Saturday, with generation poised to drop as low as 1,224 megawatts at 5 p.m. Berlin time.

Output reached a record on Jan. 14, peaking at 50,802 megawatts, according to data from the European Energy Exchange AG.

