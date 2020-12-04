(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors opened a probe into Ernst & Young’s audit of Wirecard AG after 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) went missing at the payment company.

The prosecutors in Munich reviewed a letter from German accounting watchdog APAS before opening the probe, they said Friday in an email.

APAS wrote to prosecutors in September, asking them to investigate EY’s with work with Wirecard. That letter became the center of a dispute this week after EY accused the watchdog of failing to properly take into account the thousands of documents it sent APAS in response to its enquiries. APAS wrote the prosecutors just six days after receiving all those documents, EY said.

Still, the decision to open a probe against EY marks an escalation of the auditor’s problems in the Wirecard debacle, which saw the company’s stock plunge by more than 90% in June. While the Big Four accounting firm has been blasted for failing to spot the missing funds, it argued that the money was part of an “elaborate” fraud that even a rigorous probe might have missed.

EY so far has no evidence that crimes were committed and it is cooperating with authorities, it said Friday in an emailed statement.

