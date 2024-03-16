(Bloomberg) -- German rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG and train drivers’ union GDL are resuming negotiations and are confident of reaching an agreement next week, signaling there will be no further strikes until then.

The parties are discussing in the “smallest of circles and behind closed doors,” according to a press statement from Saturday morning. They have agreed to maintain confidentiality, with no public communication on the status of the talks. The Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer union will refrain from further strikes until then.

The move comes after the small but influential GDL has concluded its sixth walkout this week, as part of the dispute over wages and working hours. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bahn AG failed in its attempt to block the strike by means of a court injunction.

“The negotiations are intensive but constructive,” according to the statement. “Agreement has been reached on many issues.”

