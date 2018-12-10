(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bahn AG has halted all long-distance rail services until further notice due to a strike over pay by the EVG union that is also affecting freight transport, the German rail operator said Monday.

“Extensive interruptions are to be expected throughout the day,” Deutsche Bahn said in a statement, advising passengers to postpone travel until Tuesday. The company didn’t say when long-distance services would be resumed and added that regional and local S-Bahn trains are also “massively disrupted.”

The EVG broke off wage talks in the early hours of Saturday morning, saying Deutsche Bahn management had failed to make an offer that met the demands of its members. The rail operator said it’s ready to restart negotiations at any time and has asked the union to meet Monday afternoon.

Serious Talks

Deutsche Bahn offered a pay increase of 2.5 percent from March 1, 2019, but the union wants 3.5 percent.

“We will come back to the negotiating table when Deutsche Bahn makes it clear that they want serious talks with us,” the union said Monday.

Rail customers can use their tickets for Monday travel through Sunday and can get a full refund if they are unable to make their journey as planned, the rail operator said.

