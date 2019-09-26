(Bloomberg) -- The German economy probably shrank again this quarter, tipping it into recession amid a deepening slump in manufacturing, according to the DIW institute.

It forecasts a 0.2% fall in output in the three months through September after a decline of 0.1% in the previous quarter. A monthly DIW gauge of activity was unchanged at 89 points in September, pointing to another contraction.

Germany’s Federal Statistics Office is due to publish preliminary data on third-quarter GDP on Nov. 14. The median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey this month is for the economy to stagnate in the period.

Key points from DIW report published Thursday:

Although business sentiment has deteriorated, industry orders have stabilized

Manufacturing output will nonetheless shrink in the third quarter

Services, by contrast, are making a positive contribution to growth

Consumer services companies profiting from increasing household purchasing power

Employment growth has clearly slowed but wages have markedly increased

Disposable income -- and private consumption -- boosted by fiscal measures

