Germany’s economic woes are becoming more pronounced, with a sharp slowdown in services suggesting the pain from its industrial crisis is spreading.

While the weakness is still largely centered on manufacturing, a downward revision to services in September adds to the negative news coming from Europe’s largest economy. IHS Markit said the figures mean a technical recession “now looks to be all but confirmed.”

A similar picture is taking over the broader European economy as Brexit hangs over the region. Euro-area services growth also slowed last month, while the U.K. saw an unexpected contraction, a warning sign that companies may not be able to take more of the uncertainty that’s already crippling business.

The German figures pushed the country’s bonds higher, with the 10-year yield slipping 3 basis points to minus 0.58%. They’ve been below zero for five months, reflecting growing concern about the outlook.

Germany’s five leading research institutes slashed their growth forecasts this week, and Claus Michelsen at the DIW said the industrial recession is “now also impacting the service providers catering to those companies.”

That spillover is worrying for the euro area, where trade tensions, weaker global growth and Brexit are already having increasingly devastating consequences. The European Central Bank deployed fresh monetary stimulus last month to support growth, and its vice president, Luis de Guindos, said Thursday that risks are still tilted to the downside.

The latest PMI from Markit, which earlier this week showed manufacturing mired in a worsening crisis, mean the euro region is close to stagnation.

“The euro-zone economy ground to a halt in September,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. He estimates that growth was 0.1% at best in the third quarter, and “the risk of recession is now very real.”

Trade remained a key source of concern for companies. Overall export orders experienced the sharpest decline since IHS began compiling those data some five years ago.

While businesses are continuing to hire workers, they are “increasingly looking to reduce overheads and tighten belts in the face of falling demand and an uncertain outlook,” Williamson said.

