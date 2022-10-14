(Bloomberg) -- The German state of Lower Saxony says it’s ready for the possible extension of one of the country’s last remaining nuclear reactors, amid a fierce debate over atomic power’s role in easing the energy crisis.

Regional officials are leaving an opening for RWE AG’s Emsland plant to remain in service beyond its planned closure at the end of the year. Still, they’re quick not to contradict federal policy, which currently calls for the plant and two other reactors to be shuttered.

“In light of the current facts, continued operation of the Emsland nuclear power plant is not necessary,” the state’s energy minister, Olaf Lies, said in an emailed statement. “Should a different decision be made at the federal level in the next few days, we as the nuclear supervisory authority are nonetheless prepared and fully capable of acting at all times.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is under increasing pressure to shore up alternative sources of power that don’t use expensive natural gas. The nation’s nearly full gas storage is “not enough” to withstand the energy crisis, according to the grid operator. That makes it difficult for ministers to let Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants shut down when it’s possible to keep them generating.

RWE declined to say whether the Emsland plant in northwest Germany could run longer if an order were to come soon. “We are waiting for the political decision,” a spokesman said.

Nuclear Gridlock

There’s political gridlock over the issue. Finance Minister Christian Lindner blocked a draft proposal introduced by Economy Minister Robert Habeck to prepare two of Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants for an extension through April. Lindner wants all three to run until 2024.

The other facilities are Eon SE’s Isar 2 and EnBW’s Neckarwestheim 2 plants, both in southern Germany. The nation’s four grid operators also called for an extension of all three plants until spring to ease Germany’s power demands.

The standoff in Scholz’s three-party coalition could jeopardize an emergency plan to extend nuclear power to ease the energy crisis, according to Habeck. He has argued that the cabinet needs to sign off on the plan by the end of the week because one of those plants needs to have maintenance.

Scholz has insisted that a compromise will be reached. Operation until 2024 would require a more complex amendment of Germany’s nuclear law, as the plants would have to undergo a periodic security check again, which is required every 10 years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.