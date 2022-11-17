(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial regulator found more errors in the accounts of Adler Group SA, dealing the embattled landlord a further blow as it struggles to regain investor confidence.

BaFin, as the watchdog is known, said Adler Real Estate AG wrongly consolidated ADO Properties SA in its 2019 accounts, inflating its balance sheet by €3.9 billion ($4 billion) and earnings by €543 million. The landlord said it does not share the regulator’s view and is appealing the decision. Adler Real Estate merged with ADO in 2020 to form Adler Group.

Adler has been in turmoil for over a year as it seeks to fight off a short-seller’s allegations of systemic fraud. It’s replaced executives as it seeks to improve governance and sold assets to shore up its finances.

An Adler-initiated review by KPMG didn’t find evidence of systemic fraud, though it didn’t disprove some of the short-seller’s allegations. The accuracy of the firm’s accounts are key to its efforts to win back the trust of investors, sapped further after the resignation of KPMG as its auditor following its report.

BaFin, in a statement on Thursday, said Adler Real Estate’s 33% indirect shareholding in ADO Properties was insufficient to give it control of the firm, given ADO was going to acquire Adler Real Estate itself.

In response, Adler said it “was and is firmly convinced that the aforementioned indirect shareholding represents a de facto controlling majority taking into account the usual attendance at annual general meetings of ADO Properties SA.” The company “continues to maintain the full accuracy and correctness of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year.”

BaFin also faulted Adler for not stating that its loan-to-value figure would have risen to about 70% without consolidating the firm, the regulator said. That’s a key metric for investors because it helps determine a real estate company’s financial health.

Berlin-based Adler Real Estate had its accounts audited by Ebner Stolz through 2020. When the German auditor approved the firm’s 2019 annual report, it said that the way Adler had booked the ADO acquisition was “complete and appropriate.”

Ebner Stolz has previously faced questions about its work. It was the auditor for German lender Greensill Bank AG, which was shuttered by BaFin in early 2021. The firm subsequently withdrew its certification of the lender’s 2019 annual report.

A spokesman for Ebner Stolz said he couldn’t comment on Adler given confidentiality requirements.

The findings come three months after BaFin accused the firm of erroneous accounting by booking a property sale at a price that was roughly double a fair valuation. Adler said at the time that it would appeal the regulator’s ruling.

BaFin has been investigating Adler since August 2021. That was before short seller Fraser Perring’s Viceroy Research questioned the valuations Adler placed on its holdings and deals between the landlord and companies linked to some of its backers, including the extended family of Austrian financier Cevdet Caner.

The German regulator said its investigation of Adler Real Estate’s 2019, 2020, and 2021 accounts is continuing. Adler said that it’s in “good and constructive dialog” with BaFin. Still, in the interest of transparency and the company and its stakeholders, the firm “would like BaFin to provide a swift overall assessment” for 2019.

Luxembourg-based Adler Group is overseen by that country’s regulator.

--With assistance from Steven Arons.

(Updates with auditor starting in eighth paragraph)

