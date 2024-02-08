(Bloomberg) -- Prices for German residential real estate recorded the sharpest drop in 60 years in 2023 as higher financing costs and waning political support discouraged prospective home buyers.

While prices for apartments and single-family homes dropped 9% and 11% respectively, multi-family homes tumbled 20% compared to the previous year, according to the German Real Estate Index published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The slump in investment properties is a sign that large-scale buyers in particular became more risk-averse in the past year and were only willing to pick up houses at substantial discounts.

For first-time buyers, expiring state subsidies added to the financial headwinds of rising mortgage rates. Stricter rules on energy efficiency and higher material prices additionally cooled demand for existing housing stock, making it difficult to estimate costs for future renovations.

Last year’s price erosion follows a similarly unprecedented real estate rally following the 2009 financial crisis. Gains then accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, with prices reaching their peak in early 2022.

Still, fourth-quarter numbers show that the decline could bottom out soon. Prices for multi-family houses even rose by 5% in the last quarter of 2023, suggesting that investor interest in German residential property is returning.

