(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Russia’s Ukraine negotiator Dmitry Kozak agreed to meet next month to try to reduce tensions over Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified German government source.

Germany wants to quickly revive the “Normandy format,” referring to multilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, the person told Reuters.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that more than 10,000 troops would return to their permanent bases in the Southern Military District after over a month of training in the region, including in areas near the Ukrainian border. Ukraine previously estimated there were 122,000 Russian troops within 200 kilometers (120 miles) of the countries’ border.

The German government hasn’t made any official comment, and a spokesman for Kozak declined to comment, Reuters said.

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.