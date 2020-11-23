(Bloomberg) -- German naval personnel boarded and searched a Turkish ship on suspicion it was violating the arms embargo on Libya, outraging Ankara and further straining its already fraught relations with the European Union.

The Turkish vessel was carrying humanitarian aid to Libya when it was stopped Sunday in the eastern Mediterranean by a German frigate operating on behalf of the EU mission monitoring violations of the United Nations embargo, a senior Turkish official said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

German naval personnel searched the ship for more than 15 hours until Monday morning without the consent of the Turkish government, according to the official, who characterized the action as unlawful. The ship continued to its destination, the northwestern Libyan city of Misrata, after nothing but humanitarian aid was found aboard, the official said.

The embargo-monitoring mission was launched in March to stem the flow of weapons and other military assistance to both sides of Libya’s civil war and their foreign backers, including Turkey. The search of the ship could fuel tensions between the European Union and Ankara that are already high over maritime disputes between Turkey and bloc members Greece and Cyprus.

Earlier this month, Turkey blocked an EU inspection of a Turkish cargo vessel suspected of violating the embargo.

German Defense Ministry spokesman Christian Thiels reported “cooperative boarding” of the ship, saying its crew did not object and Turkey did not respond within four hours’ notice, which the monitors considered implicit consent.

“The crew was totally cooperative,” Thiels said. “Turkey subsequently declared it doesn’t consent to the boarding. And then the boarding was immediately halted. That’s the standard procedure.”

“Up to the point where the search was interrupted, no banned goods were found on board of the freighter,” he added.

A video purportedly shot on the vessel shows troops landing on the deck from a helicopter and fanning out. The authenticity of the video couldn’t be immediately verified. Turkey will apply to international bodies, the Turkish official said.

EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano told reporters in Brussels on Monday that the monitoring mission can only board and search vessels if they consent. The Turkish government, as it was entitled to do, withdrew its consent, and the monitors followed the standard procedure of notifying the UN, he said.

