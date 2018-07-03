(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Social Democrats said they’re moving toward a possible deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel to back a policy shift on migration that avoided a breakup of her own party bloc.

Differences remained after Merkel and her Bavarian sister party presented the updated refugee policy to the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partner, during a meeting Tuesday in Berlin. Talks between the three parties will resume Thursday, SPD chairwoman Andrea Nahles said.

“We had intense talks and we did make progress,” Nahles told reporters after the meeting at Merkel’s chancellery. “But we aren’t quite on the same page yet. That’s why more talks will be held this week.”

The compromise on Monday between Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its more conservative CSU ally, which governs the Bavaria region, averted a split of an alliance that’s governed Germany for most of the time since World War II. Both sides pulled back from the brink as they risked unraveling Merkel’s chancellorship after almost 13 years.

In a partial concession to the CSU’s demands for Germany to do more to curb migration, the plan calls for holding centers to be set up at the border, notably the one with Austria. The Social Democrats have opposed similar proposals in the past.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s finance minister and deputy chancellor, made it clear that his party is open to discussion.

“We do want to make it precise,” he told reporters. “We want to create a legally air-tight solution.”

